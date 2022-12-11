Bills rule Ryan Bates questionable to return with injury

The Bills are down an offensive lineman against the Jets in Week 14.

In the second half, the Bills took a 14-7 lead. On the play, right guard Ryan Bates went down.

The team went on to announce that Bates is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

With Bates out, former Jet Greg Van Roten replaced him on the O-line.

The play Bates was injured on can be found in the clip below:

#Bills Ryan Bates gets his left ankle rolled up on just before Josh Allen runs in for the TD. pic.twitter.com/2fKH2nNw4c — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 11, 2022

