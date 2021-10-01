Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Jon Feliciano

Bills head coach Sean McDermott ruled a couple of players out for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

McDermott said on WGR 550 that safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano will both miss the game. Poyer injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over Washington and hasn’t practiced this week. It will be the second game he’s missed since joining the Bills in 2017.

Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin are backup safeties in Buffalo.

Feliciano was out of practice on Thursday with a concussion. Ike Boettger is the likeliest replacement for Feliciano in the starting lineup.

McDermott also said that cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) and defensive end Efe Obada (ankle) are going to be listed as questionable for Sunday.

