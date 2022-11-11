Bills rule Jordan Poyer, Greg Rousseau out vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills will be down two starting defenders against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Ahead of facing the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) in Week 10, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott jumped on his weekly segment with the Bills’ radio partner, WGR-550.

After putting a semi-questionable status on the health of quarterback Josh Allen, McDermott ruled safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) out.

Poyer has not played since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. He has also only appeared in nearly every defensive snap in four games so far in 2022 as Poyer has dealt with a slew of injuries.

Rousseau was injured just last week against the New York Jets. He left the game and did not return.

Rousseau was labeled as “week-to-week” by McDermott on Monday due to a high-ankle sprain.

In addition to Poyer and Rousseau, McDermott noted that there is still a chance that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) might play against the Vikes.

Edmunds has not practiced this week. Elam had in a limited capacity.

Bills Wire will provide further injury updates throughout the weekend as more information is made available.

