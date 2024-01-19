Bills rule out Gabe Davis, three defenders for Sunday

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis caught four touchdown passes in a playoff loss to the Chiefs a couple of years ago, but he won't be able to help their bid to beat the Chiefs this Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on WGR 550 that Davis has been ruled out with a knee injury. Davis has been out of practice all week and also missed their win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round.

McDermott also ruled out three defensive players. Cornerback Christian Benford (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back), and safety Taylor Rapp (calf) will not be playing this weekend. Benford and Spector were hurt against the Steelers while Rapp joined Davis on the inactive list.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee), and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are likely to get questionable designations after McDermott indicated they wil be game-time decisions.