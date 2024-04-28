Bills rookies Keon Coleman, Cole Bishop pick new numbers

The Buffalo Bills have the jersey numbers set and ready for their top two rookies.

The team announced that Coleman, the top rookie selected at No. 33 overall, will wear No. 0. Meanwhile, Bishop will wear No. 24, after coming off the 2024 NFL draft board at No. 60 overall.

Interestingly, Bishop’s selection means there is a number change en route. Over the past two years, cornerback Kaiir Elam has worn 24 so he’ll have a new one in due time.

Here’s the number announcement the Bills released:

