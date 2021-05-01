Bills rookie Spencer Brown celebrates being drafted by jumping through a table

Something tells us Buffalo Bills fans are really going to enjoy third-round pick Spencer Brown. After all, we don't know many rookies who would pay homage to their new team's fanbase by diving through a table.

That's exactly what Brown did after the Bills drafted him Friday.

Brown climbed up on a chair to get some height, double-tapped his elbow and dove right through the table, splitting it in half. Brown's form was great, and his dive was well executed. As far as Bills' table-diving stunts go, we have to give a 4 out of 10. Have you seen some of the things Bills fans have done to tables?

Spencer Brown will give Josh Allen more protection

With their first two picks in the 2021 NFL draft, the Bills focused on strengthening their defensive line. Brown was the team's first pick that addressed its offense. The hope is that Brown will develop into a player who will keep quarterback Josh Allen safe in the future.

Brown has plenty of intriguing traits, including massive size and athleticism. He's definitely a player worth keeping an eye on, according to our own Eric Edholm.

