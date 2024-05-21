Bills rookie Keon Coleman wears bracelet made by young fan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Keon Coleman has quickly become a fan favorite during his short time as a Buffalo Bill.

He first went viral for his fashion advice, wearing a big, yellow puffer jacket to his first news conference. Now, he’s viral again for a clothing connection made with a young fan.

It started off with a letter. Logan Bittner of Spencerport wanted to make sure the rookie got a warm welcome. In it, he wrote some advice, including where Coleman should go for the area’s best pizza and ways to eat his favorite Wegmans chocolate chip cookies.

“I try to welcome everybody and I try to be as kind as possible,” Logan said.

Starting last summer, the 10-year-old made friendship bracelets for Bills fans to hand out at training camp. He also made sure some of his favorite players — including Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir and Damar Hamlin — got one.

He decided he had to include one in his letter to Coleman to show the rookie what the Bills Mafia is all about. He got some help from his mom, Krystle.

“I always want to support him. I thought it would be fun,” she said. “I definitely did not think this was going to turn into anything.”

Logan sent the letter earlier this month. Fast forward to the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere, and the two spotted Coleman wearing something familiar.

“I had seen a couple of comments on the rookie posts that the Bills made that were like, ‘Oh, he’s wearing Bills bracelets too,’ and I was like that’s weird,” Krystle said. “I zoomed in [on the pictures] and I was like, no those are definitely the ones we sent, and that’s kind of crazy!”

Now, Logan is getting ready for training camp again this summer where he’s hoping to meet Coleman.

“If he comes over to me and I yell at him, because I do that to every player to get their attention to get them to come over to me,” Logan said. “I’m going to be like ‘Keon, those are my bracelets!'”

