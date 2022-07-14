Bills’ Rodger Saffold named 11th-best guard in NFL

Rodger Saffold was added by the Buffalo Bills this offseason to fortify the team’s offensive line.

Our friends at the NFL Wire see that as a great idea.

In ranking the top-11 interior offensive linemen, Saffold kicked things off. TD Wire’s 11th best guard in the league turned out to be Saffold.

The Pro Bowler is considered one of the better ones in the business. However, seeing him amongst the top in football isn’t always promised. But that doesn’t bother the NFL Wire since this is the second offseason Saffold appears in this list.

Here’s how Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar breaks down Saffold’s game:

11. Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

(AP Photo/Justin Rex ) Saffold ranked 11th on our list last year, and he was consistent in 2021 despite Ryan Tannehill’s regression and Derrick Henry’s injuries. Last season, he allowed two sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback hurries on 494 pass-blocking snaps, and he proved more than able to bully people around in run situations with or without Henry on the field. Here, in the divisional round against the Bengals, Saffold (No. 76) pulls to seal the edge, helping D’Onta Foreman to scamper for a nine-yard run. Here’s another deep Titans pass with Saffold helping out in pass pro — this time, against the Chiefs in Week 7. Here, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi doesn’t have an answer for Saffold once Saffold gets set. You find a lot of that on Saffold’s tape. Saffold made the first Pro Bowl of his career in 2021, he was then released by the Titans over cap considerations, and signed to a one-year deal by the Bills. This puts Saffold in another passing game known for big plays, and he still has the ability to protect as they happen.

