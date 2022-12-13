Bills reveal they were never going to snap the ball on Dawson Knox fake

The play of the game for the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 against the New York Jets was one… that wasn’t.

Technically a ball was never snapped as tight end Dawson Knox ran a fake that caused an offside penalty involving linebacker CJ Mosley. In a contest that was a stalemate up until that point, the Bills (10-3) got a first down which led to a score from Knox himself a few plays later.

Not to mention, in the end, Buffalo defeated New York (7-6) by a touchdown, 20-12.

All that took place because of a ball that was never even going to be snapped in the first place.

In the end, center Mitch Morse revealed the truth postgame. He said he was never going snap the ball. It was all for show, and Knox did not mind that one bit.

The trickery involved Knox going into motion in front of quarterback Josh Allen. Knox went under center instead of going all the way across the formation. While stopped behind Morse, it caused Mosley to leap offside.

The tight end went on to say it was one of his top NFL memories already in his brief career.

“That might have been one of my favorite plays ever in the league. Just to get under center, throwback to the high school days. But it’s just a great scheme by coach (Ken) Dorsey,” Knox said via video conference. “The defense is thinking, for sure, QB sneak, tight end sneak, whatever you want to called it.”

Dorsey, Buffalo’s offensive coordinator, has shown a willingness to get creative on such plays. For better or for worse.

This time it worked and Dorsey said it was his confidence in Knox which made him try the trick.

“He’s been such a great tool for us all year and a great piece as to what we are as an offense, even though like some games the numbers don’t show it,” Dorsey said via video conference. “Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw, whether or not the ball is coming your way or not based off the defense.”

Naturally the Bills would like to… not have to worry about such plays on game day to get the job done. Going ahead of the scoreboard early and often is the easiest way.

Story continues

Regardless, a win is a win and these are positive things to take away from a first-year offensive coordinator. There are likely more bold ideas to come under Dorsey’s watch.

Related

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie welcomes return of Cole Beasley Bills had Von Miller on video chat during post-game locker room celebrations Bease is back: Bills sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire