Bills returning to St. John Fisher University for training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are heading back to St. John Fisher University in Rochester for their annual training camp this summer, the team announced.

The team’s first practice will be on July 24, with players reporting to camp the day prior. Additionally, Buffalo’s Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium will take place on Aug. 2.

Further times, dates and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Buffalo has held its training camp at St. John Fisher every offseason since 2000, minus a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has operated on a year-to-year basis recently in regards to its training camp location, as they reportedly practiced at the Rochester area college in 2023 on a single-year agreement.

There was no indication from the team whether the agreement to practice at St. John Fisher this summer was a short or long-term one.

