Bills returner Andre Roberts headed to Pro Bowl

The Bills have another Pro Bowler.

The team announced that special teamer and return man Andre Roberts would be added to this weekend’s all-star game.

Roberts averaged 26.6 yards per kickoff return this year, fifth in the league among returners with at least one return per game.

It’s his second Pro Bowl, after representing the Jets last year. He replaces Chiefs return man Mecole Hardman.

He joins Bills teammates Tremaine Edmunds and Tre'Davious White in Orlando this weekend.