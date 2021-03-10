Bills restructure Vernon Butler’s contract

The Bills announced they have released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. They still have more trimming to do before the start of the league year.

To that end, the Bills agreed to a restructure of defensive tackle Vernon Butler‘s contract, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

There were no details of the restructure.

A day ago, the Bills agreed to do the same with starting center Mitch Morse.

Butler, 26, played 14 games with nine starts in 2020, his first in Buffalo. He made 18 tackles and forced a fumble.

