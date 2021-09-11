Bills restructure Jordan Poyer’s contract to create cap space

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills reworked the contract of safety Jordan Poyer in an effort to create some more cap space prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

According to ESPN‘s Field Yates, the Bills converted part of Poyer’s salary into a bonus. That helped create $2.6 million in cap space for this year:

In switching things around, the Bills drop Poyer’s cap hit from $7.85 million to $5.25M in 2021. Some of that restructure also goes toward his contract next season.

Instead of Poyer having a $10.3M hit in 2022, it’s now down to $7.7M.

According to Spotrac, the Bills now have $3.4M in cap space which is still amongst the lowest in the NFL at a ranking of 25th.

Still, the Bills previously only had around a $1M worth of cap space prior to the move.

Throughout the offseason due to the drop in the NFL’s salary cap because of COVID-19, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has restructured the contracts of multiple players to create cap space. Other players who reworked their deals include center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Related

Bills look at CB in way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft

Power rankings: Bills slide one place to No. 5 via USA TODAY

ESPN: NFL execs talking Bills' Josh Allen for MVP in 2021

Recommended Stories