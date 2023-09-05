Bills restructure contracts of Ryan Bates and Taron Johnson

The Bills have opened up some cap space ahead of their first game of the 2023 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the deals of guard Ryan Bates and cornerback Taron Johnson. The two moves created about $4.5 million in cap space for this year.

Bates' contract called for a base salary of $3.9 million this year and is signed through 2025. The Bills list him as their starting right guard ahead of rookie O'Cyrus Torrence, but the full makeup of the Bills offensive line will be revealed on Monday night.

Johnson is signed through 2024 with a base salary of $5.505 million this season. He's started 41 games over the last three seasons and is set to continue playing a prominent role in their secondary this season.