Bills reportedly lose Tremaine Edmunds to Bears

The first massive domino for the Buffalo Bills during free agency has fallen: Tremaine Edmunds is no long with the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pending free agent linebacker departs via a massive deal.

Edmunds landed with the Chicago Bears. It’s a four-year, $72 million deal. The contract is the largest four-year deal handed out to an insider linebacker in the NFL.

Edmunds, entering his age 25 season, was considered by some to be the top middle LB hitting the open market in this spring. Because of that, it’s likely the Bills were simply priced out of the conversation.

Chicago entered Monday with some of the most salary cap space in the league and could fit Edmunds’ average of $18M per year.

The Bears signed linebacker TJ Edwards, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles, as well. Combined, Chicago has handed over $90 million to the pair.

Buffalo is technically still over the 2023 cap by somewhere around $11M after signing linebacker Matt Milano to an extension over the weekend.

Without Edmunds, Buffalo now has a large hole right in the center of their defense. For Edmunds’ enter career since he was a first-round pick of the Bills at the 2018 NFL draft, he called plays on the field for the team.

Buffalo also does not have a true middle linebacker on their roster at this time.

Edmunds’ main backups, Tyrel Dodson and AJ Klein, are also both hitting free agency. That leaves 2022 third-round selection Terrel Bernard as the next man up, but some believe he is better suited to play Milano’s role.

