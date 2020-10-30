Bills remove Lee Smith from COVID-19 reserve list

The Bills removed tight end Lee Smith from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team announced.

Smith went on the list Saturday after close contact with Dawson Knox. Knox tested positive for COVID-19.

Knox’s positive test also forced the Bills to place tight ends Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker on the COVID-19 reserve list. Sweeney and Becker remain on the list as does Knox.

Tight end Tyler Kroft missed last Friday’s meeting because of the birth of his daughter, so he was not exposed to Knox. Kroft played 78 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Smith has played only four offensive snaps in two games, making one catch for 1 yard.

