Bills remain No. 3 in Sporting News power rankings, post-draft

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Following the 2021 NFL draft, no one was thrilled about the Buffalo Bills’ haul.

Having said that, no one was really upset, either.

So… status quo. And that’s how the Bills were reflected in Sporting News’ NFL power rankings following the rookie selection event. Buffalo entered the draft and left it as their No. 3 team in the league via their recently poll:

3. Buffalo Bills (3)

The Bills will continue to breathe down the Chiefs’ necks with a still loaded offense around Josh Allen, only with a few different options and a defense that hopes to combat better via the pass rush and secondary.

Ahead of the Bills were the defending champion Bucs and Chiefs, respectively. However, the Buccaneers moved into the top spot, ousting the Chiefs. Behind Buffalo was now the Browns, who made a sizeable leap from No. 7. The 49ers rounded out the top-five.

In the division, the second-best AFC East squad was the Dolphins, who remained at No. 10. The Patriots actually dropped one spot to No. 19 while the Jets continued to sit at Sporting News’ No. 29 spot despite earning some praise for their draft work.

