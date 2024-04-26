Advertisement

Bills release wide receiver related NFL draft hype video

Nick Wojton

The Buffalo Bills are not being shy about targeting wide receivers right at the start of the 2024 NFL draft.

In a video narrated by former Bills great Eric Moulds, the team released a very interesting highlight reel of college prospects… nearly all were receivers. Very intriguing.

While we wait and see what wideouts end up in Buffalo, check out the Moulds-narrated video below:

