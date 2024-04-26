Bills release wide receiver related NFL draft hype video
The Buffalo Bills are not being shy about targeting wide receivers right at the start of the 2024 NFL draft.
In a video narrated by former Bills great Eric Moulds, the team released a very interesting highlight reel of college prospects… nearly all were receivers. Very intriguing.
While we wait and see what wideouts end up in Buffalo, check out the Moulds-narrated video below:
It's Draft night, anything can happen. 😤#NFLDraft | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5yZJt8CFhm
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 26, 2024