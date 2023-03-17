Bills release wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie after five seasons

The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie in a money-saving move.

Friday was a decision day for McKenzie’s future with the team. The Bills owed him a roster bonus that day, according to Spotrac.

That was worth $250,000, and Buffalo saved that, plus approximately $2 million in cap space in cutting McKenzie.

On Wednesday, the Bills signed former New Orleans Saints wideout Deonte Harty when the free-agent market opened.

Both Harty and McKenzie share a similar skill set. Smaller playmakers who can lineup in the slot, on the outside, or in the backfield–The pair return kicks as well.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane essentially said the writing was on the wall for McKenzie on Thursday, as many suspected. When asked about McKenzie, Beane said via video conference that the team is “making sure we don’t have too many duplicates.”

That, and the cap savings made the move obvious.

McKenzie, 27, entered last season with a chance to become Buffalo’s primary weapon out of the slot. He did record career-highs in catches (42) and yards (423), however, most expected more out of McKenzie in the pass-heavy offense the Bills run with quarterback Josh Allen.

McKenzie joined the team in 2018 after being released by the Denver Broncos.

Related

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin Here's the plan for new Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern Kyle Allen explains how his friendship with Josh Allen will benefit the Bills

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire