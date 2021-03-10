Bills release veteran WR John Brown after two seasons
The Buffalo Bills released veteran wide receiver John Brown after two seasons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.
James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.
Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.
Scott Pianowski and Evan Silva from Establish the Run break down the latest news and their favorite strategy tips in this episode Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!
This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.
You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.
The Sixers need firepower if they're going to keep up with the Brooklyn Nets, and it seems Daryl Morey is looking for ways to remedy that. By Adam Hermann
Jayson Tatum has a ton of respect for Paul Pierce (the basketball player) after the Celtics legend was named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2021 class.
Brad Keselowski has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials released the starting lineup Wednesday morning. Keselowski will drive his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position with Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing […]
Don’t expect a roster-shaking move that involves more than a couple of pieces, but it would be surprising if the Knicks sat still at the deadline.
The Steelers didn’t land J.J. Watt in free agency to unite all three Watt brothers on one team. But they did work with one of the three to create some cap room for 2021. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has restructured fullback Derek Watt‘s contract to create $880,000 of cap space. With the [more]
One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.
The Packers did not use the franchise tag on free agent running back Aaron Jones.
Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."
Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund held off a late Sevilla fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win after a frantic 2-2 second-leg draw on Tuesday.
The move will save the Titans more than $10 million in cap space.
Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.
Raiders jump into top ten in available money under cap with Trent Brown trade