Bills release TE Jason Croom

The Buffalo Bills have released tight end Jason Croom from their practice squad on Tuesday.

The team announced the move at a interesting time, just days after starting tight end Dawson Knox sustained a concussion. It’s currently unknown if Knox will miss playing time. However, the Bills did host tight end Nate Becker on a free-agent visit on Monday. Becker spent the past two training camps in Buffalo.

Also worth noting, the Bills were said to have discussed Croom in trade talks just prior to 2020’s roster cut-down day but were unable to deal him. Croom was placed on waivers, cleared, and then was re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent, Croom was Buffalo’s top-tight end at the end of that season, and led the team’s position in receiving yards with 259. Last season Croom spent the entire campaign on injured reserve.

