Buffalo Bills release Star Lotulelei, having revamped their defensive line

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott’s non-answer Thursday when he was asked about the status of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei told you all you needed to know.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll just take it one step at a time,” McDermott said.

With five new defensive linemen signed as free agents including three tackles, it was abundantly clear that Lotulelei was no longer in the Bills’ plans, and that was confirmed Friday when the team announced it has released him.

The Bills made this move despite the fact that they will have to eat an ugly dead salary cap hit of $7.7 million, and will only see $1.5 million of cap space created by his departure.

Bills Star Lotulelei makes the tackle on Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard.

Lotulelei came to the Bills as a free agent in 2018, largely in part because both McDermott and Brandon Beane were with the Panthers when Carolina made Lotulelei a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He enjoyed a terrific rookie season in McDermott’s Carolina defense and finished fourth in the defensive rookie of the year balloting. Thereafter, his level of play never rose above the ceiling he created.

He was always a strong run defender who could eat up blocks, and McDermott repeatedly said that you can’t judge his play on statistics, because numbers are hard to generate at the one-technique DT position.

McDermott and Beane believed Lotueleli would be perfect in their emerging Buffalo defense, and they signed him to a bloated five-year, $50 million contract. There’s little doubt that it proved to be a bad contract given the production - and more recently, the availability - Lotulelei provided.

His last two seasons were a bust. He opted out of 2020 because of COVID-19, then played only 11 games in 2021 due to injuries and testing positive for the virus as Harrison Phillips moved past him into the starting lineup.

The 315-pounder made only 53 tackles in his four seasons with the Bills, and he added five sacks while never forcing or recovering a fumble.

By signing run stuffing tackles DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle, plus bringing back Jordan Phillips to join Ed Oliver in the DT rotation, there was just no place for Lotueleli on the 2022 roster.

Interestingly, Jordan Phillips is good friends with Lotulelei and considers him a mentor from their time together in 2018 and 2019 in Buffalo. Phillips showed up for the Bills’ playoff game in Kansas City wearing a Lotulelei jersey and said Thursday, “Star is like my big brother. I was just really there to support him, but also I love the Bills.”

As it turns out, Phillips’ re-signing played a role in Lotulelei’s release.

► In another move, the Bills have re-signed linebacker Marquel Lee.

He was with the team in 2021 after signing a free agent contract, but he was cut in training camp. Lee was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders and played there from 2017-19, then sat out the 2020 season after he was cut.

He joined the Bills as a free agent, but was cut and re-signed with the Raiders. Last season, he played in 11 games, mostly on special teams, and that figures to be the role he will need to fill if he makes the Bills in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills release Star Lotulelei as part of defensive line revamp