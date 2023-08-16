Bills release second depth chart of 2023 preseason

The Buffalo Bills journey in the exhibition season on the gridiron continues on Saturday. The team is set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Positions on the depth chart are up for grabs… not that the Bills are going to give anything away.

Never one to not hold his cards close to his chest, Sean McDermott handed off the Bills’ second unofficial depth chart of 2023 to the team’s media department.

Turns out, it’s the same as the one used last week.

The Bills have not made any changes to their depth chart that was released a week ago, but there are still some things worth noting from their 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts in relation to the depth chart.

The second depth chart and those tidbits can be found below:

Offense

Kyle Allen started as Josh Allen did not play. Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen are since said to be in a backup QB competition, so it’s unclear if Barkley or Kyle Allen will start vs. the Steelers just yet.

Ryan Van Demark came in with the second-string offensive line over David Quessenberry against Indy at left tackle.

Brandon Shell has retired from the NFL despite the Bills still listing him on their depth chart.

Deonte Harty and O’Cyrus Torrence started at their respective positions against the Colts.

Defense

Tyrel Dodson started at middle linebacker over Terrel Bernard, but Bernard did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury.

AJ Klein entered the first preseason game before Baylon Spector, who previously saw snaps with the first-team defense at training camp.

Dane Jackson appeared first against the Colts at the No. 2 cornerback spot and only briefly played, exiting the game with other starters. It’s unclear if that means he has won the position battle over the likes of Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford just yet.

Special teams

Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th K Tyler Bass P Sam Martin H Sam Martin PR Deonte Harty Khalil Shakir Andy Isabella KR Deonte Harty Khalil Shakir Andy Isabella LS Reid Ferguson

