Bills release second depth chart of 2023 preseason

The Buffalo Bills journey in the exhibition season on the gridiron continues on Saturday. The team is set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

Positions on the depth chart are up for grabs… not that the Bills are going to give anything away.

Never one to not hold his cards close to his chest, Sean McDermott handed off the Bills’ second unofficial depth chart of 2023 to the team’s media department.

Turns out, it’s the same as the one used last week.

The Bills have not made any changes to their depth chart that was released a week ago, but there are still some things worth noting from their 23-19 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts in relation to the depth chart.

The second depth chart and those tidbits can be found below:

Offense

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

WR

Gabe Davis

Justin Shorter (R)

Marcell Ateman

Dezmon Patmon/ Tyrell Shavers

LT

Dion Dawkins

Tommy Doyle

Ryan Van demark

Richard Gouraige (R)

LG

Connor McGovern

David Edwards

Ike Boettger

C

Mitch Morse

Greg Mancz

Alec Anderson

RG

Ryan Bates

O’Cyrus Torrence (R)

Nick Broeker (R)

RT

Spencer Brown

Brandon Shell

David Quessenberry

QB

Josh Allen

Kyle Allen

Matt Barkley

RB

James Cook

Damien Harris

Latavius Murray

Darrynton Evans/ Jordan Mims (R)

TE

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid (R)

Quintin Morris

Jace Sternberger/ Joel Wilson

FB

Reggie Gilliam

SWR

Deonte Harty/ Khalil Shakir

WR

Stefon Diggs

Trent Sherfield

KeeSean Johnson

Andy Isabella/ Isaiah Coulter/ Bryan Thompson

  • Kyle Allen started as Josh Allen did not play. Matt Barkley and Kyle Allen are since said to be in a backup QB competition, so it’s unclear if Barkley or Kyle Allen will start vs. the Steelers just yet. 

  • Ryan Van Demark came in with the second-string offensive line over David Quessenberry against Indy at left tackle. 

  • Brandon Shell has retired from the NFL despite the Bills still listing him on their depth chart.

  • Deonte Harty and O’Cyrus Torrence started at their respective positions against the Colts. 

Defense

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills
Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

DE

Greg Rousseau

Leonard Floyd

Boogie Basham

Shane Ray/Kameron Cline

DT

Ed Oliver

Jordan Phillips

Kendal Vickers

Cortez Broughton

DT

DaQuan Jones

Tim Settle

Poona Ford

Eli Ankou/ DJ Dale (R)

DE

Von Miller

AJ Epenesa

Shaq Lawson

Kingsley Jonathan

LB

Matt Milano

Dorian Williams (R)

Travin Howard

LB

Terrel Bernard/ Tyrel Dodson

Baylon Spector

AJ Klein

Tyler Matakevich

NCB

Taron Johnson

Cam Lewis

Siran Neal

CB

Tre’Davious White

Ja’Marcus Ingram

Alex Austin (R)

Kyron Brown

CB

Christian Benford/ Kaiir Elam/ Dane Jackson

S

Jordan Poyer

Taylor Rapp

Dean Marlowe

Zayne Anderson

S

Micah Hyde

Damar Hamlin/ Cam Lewis

Jared Mayden

  • Tyrel Dodson started at middle linebacker over Terrel Bernard, but Bernard did not play in the game due to a hamstring injury. 

  • AJ Klein entered the first preseason game before Baylon Spector, who previously saw snaps with the first-team defense at training camp. 

  • Dane Jackson appeared first against the Colts at the No. 2 cornerback spot and only briefly played, exiting the game with other starters. It’s unclear if that means he has won the position battle over the likes of Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford just yet. 

Special teams

Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8)
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with punter Sam Martin (8)

Position

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

K

Tyler Bass

P

Sam Martin

H

Sam Martin

PR

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

Andy Isabella

KR

Deonte Harty

Khalil Shakir

Andy Isabella

LS

Reid Ferguson

 

