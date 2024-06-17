Bills release Rochester training camp schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills released their Rochester training camp schedule for July and August on Monday.

The Bills will hold 11 practices, 10 of them public, on the campus of St. John Fisher University as well as the “Return of the Blue & Red” practice at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 2.

The full training camp schedule can be found below:

Wed., July 24: 9:45 a.m.

Thu., July 25: 9:45 a.m.

Fri., July 26: 9:45 a.m.

Sun., July 28: 9:45 a.m.

Mon., July 29: 9:45 a.m.

Tue., July 30: 9:45 a.m.

Thu., Aug. 1: 9:45 a.m.

Fri., Aug. 2: 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium (Return of the Blue & Red)

Sun., Aug. 4: 11:45 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 7: 9:45 a.m.

Thu., Aug. 8: 9:45 a.m.

There is an additional practice at St. John Fisher on Aug. 5, but it is closed to the public.

All of the practices are in advance of the team’s first preseason game on Aug. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium.

More information on training camp as well as ticket information can be found on the team’s website.

