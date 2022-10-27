Bills release renderings of new stadium

There’s still some work to do to finalize the agreement with state and local officials about their plans for a new stadium, but the Bills are not waiting for that to happen before sharing renderings of the building.

The team is working with stadium architectural firm Populous, which was also involved in renovations to Highmark Stadium as well as the construction of State Farm Stadium in Arizona and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium used for NFL games in London. They have created renderings of an open-air stadium with a large plaza featuring statues of buffaloes and a stadium exterior “that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo.”

Inside the stadium, there is a stacked seating design that was chosen to both protect fans from the elements and “extensive radiant heating” will also be used to make for a more comfortable experience. Per the team, the design was also chosen in order to ensure that the crowd noise is loud enough to “create the most vibrant, loudest, ground-shaking experience possible.”

The plan is for the stadium to be ready to go for the 2026 season.

