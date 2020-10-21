Bills release Quinton Spain

Guard Quinton Spain is hitting the open market.

The Bills announced on Wednesday that they have released Spain off of their 53-man roster.

Spain started every game for the Bills at left guard during the 2019 season and opened this year as their starter as well. He was replaced by Cody Ford when Buffalo shuffled its line in Week Three, saw some time in Week Four and sat out the last two weeks with a foot injury.

Ford remains at left guard with Brian Winters at right guard. Ike Boettger and Ryan Bates are on hand as reserves.

Spain spent four seasons with the Titans before coming to Buffalo. He could land another gig with a team looking for some experienced help up front this season.

