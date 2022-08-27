Bills release punter Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have informed punter Matt Araiza that he has been released. The move comes after the team received a backlash of criticism when the rookie was accused in a gang-rape lawsuit this week. Adam Schefter was the first to report the news, and general manager Brandon Beane confirmed it during a press conference on Saturday.

On Thursday, Araiza was one of three football players named in a civil lawsuit on Thursday that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year while he attended San Diego State.

In the initial wake of the lawsuit, the team released a statement that noted the organization “conducted a thorough examination” of the situation involving Araiza.

Reports indicate the team knew about a potential lawsuit as early as late July. Teams also conduct extensive background checks on players they draft. Araiza was a sixth-round selection by Buffalo at the 2022 NFL draft.

On Friday, Buffalo visited the Carolina Panthers for their third and final preseason game of the year. Araiza made the trip but did not play. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley held punting duties.

While watching the contest from somewhere in Bank of America Stadium, Araiza released a statement claiming his innocence.

Following the contest, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott answered a slew of questions relating to Araiza. He did not want to address much, however, as one would expect.

What McDermott did say is there is “work” to be done regarding the matter by the organization.

The most-jarring comment was McDermott’s admission that there were new things he learned about the incident in the first 24 hours after the lawsuit’s announcement.

“There’s been some and I’m not going to deny that,” McDermott said.

Without Araiza on the roster, the Bills currently do not have a punter. Only days prior to the Araiza bombshell, the team released incumbent punter Matt Haack.

Haack went on to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

