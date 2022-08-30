Running back Duke Johnson isn’t the only notable veteran departing Buffalo on Tuesday.

The Bills are also releasing tight end O.J. Howard, according to multiple reports.

Howard signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March that guaranteed him just over $3 million. But the guaranteed money involved apparently was not enough to keep him around.

The club will move to the 53-man roster with Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, and Tommy Sweeney as their three tight ends.

Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers, had 14 catches for 135 yards with one touchdown in 2021. The 19th overall pick of the 2017 draft, Howard has 119 career catches for 1,737 yards with 15 TDs.

Bills to release O.J. Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk