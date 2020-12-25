Bills release Jake Kumerow, potentially making room for John Brown

The Bills released wide receiver Jake Kumerow from their 53-man roster on Thursday. In wake of that, another wide out has come to the forefront.

Cutting Kumerow, who caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos last weekend in a 48-19 Buffalo win, potentially makes room for John Brown on the team’s roster. Last week, Brown was designated to return from injured reserve by the Bills. He did not play in Week 15, though.

The Bills have not yet officially activated Brown from IR at this point. That may not come until this weekend. Adding to that speculation is that Buffalo has carried six wideouts throughout 2020, so it appears likely that Brown will be on the team’s roster prior to facing New England Patriots (6-8) on Monday.

Kumerow can potentially be re-signed to the Bills’ practice squad if he clears waivers.

Related