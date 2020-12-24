Bills release Jake Kumerow

The Telegraph

Arsenal Women will remind Katie McCabe of her responsibilities on social media, after she posted images from a beach in Dubai on Monday, on a trip which Telegraph Sport understands she has claimed was made for ‘business' reasons. McCabe has told the club that her journey to the United Arab Emirates, which came after the introduction of a travel ban for Tier 4 residents in London, was for a business meeting with her agent, sources have told Telegraph Sport. The Republic of Ireland international played for Arsenal on Sunday in their 4-0 win over Everton in the Women’s Super League. In his post-match press conference after that game, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro stressed the importance of everybody at the club being professional and “following the Government guidelines”, which prohibit travel outside of a tier 4 area except for work. McCabe’s Instagram story on Monday, which appeared to show her on a beach adjacent to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, is understood to have disappointed club officials because it did not make clear that the journey had anything to do with work. Players and staff at other London-based clubs have told Telegraph Sport the post was disrespectful to the many foreign WSL players living in Tier 4 areas who have cancelled their pre-planned trips home to see their loved ones at Christmas, because of the restrictions.