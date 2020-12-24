Bills release Jake Kumerow

Myles Simmons

The Bills have released Jake Kumerow, the team announced on Thursday.

Kumerow appeared in six games for Buffalo in 2020, mainly on special teams. His lone reception was a 22-yard touchdown against Denver in Week 15.

Kumerow spent the previous two seasons with the Packers, making 20 catches for 322 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

 

Bills release Jake Kumerow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

