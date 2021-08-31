Bills release Jacob Hollister

Jacob Hollister‘s bid to be one of the Bills’ tight ends has come to an end.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Hollister as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Hollister signed with the Bills as a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Seahawks. He caught 66 passes for 558 yards and six touchdowns during his time in Seattle and had four catches for 53 yards in three preseason games this summer.

Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris, and Nate Becker opened the day as the other tight ends on the Bills roster. The team has until 4 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

