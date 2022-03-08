The Bills have made a move to save some cap room.

Buffalo has released linebacker A.J. Klein, the team announced on Tuesday.

Klein’s release will save the Bills $5.2 million against the salary cap in 2022 and cost the club $400,000 in dead money.

Klein was entering the final year of a three-year, $18 million deal signed in March 2020. He appeared in 31 games with 15 starts over the last two seasons. But he had only four starts in 2021, recording 35 total tackles with four tackles for loss. He also had five passes defensed, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Klein was on the field for just 29 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps in 2021.

Klein, who turns 31 in July, spent his first four seasons with the Panthers before playing three years for the Saints.

Bills release A.J. Klein originally appeared on Pro Football Talk