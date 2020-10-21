Bills release former starting G Spain

The Buffalo Bills released Quinton Spain on Wednesday after signing the offensive lineman to a three-year, $15 million extension in March.

Spain started all 16 games at left guard for the Bills in 2019 and began this season as the starter but was supplanted by Cody Ford in Week 3. Spain has sat out the past two weeks with a foot injury.

Spain did not allow a sack in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

"Just time for a change, but I appreciate y'all," Spain posted to Twitter.

The Bills take on a dead cap hit of $4.4 million this year and $1 million in 2021, according to Spotrac.com. His extension included a $1.5 million signing bonus and a $1.59 million roster bonus.

Spain, 29, has played in 70 games (66 starts) with the Bills and Tennessee Titans, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2015. He played four seasons with the Titans.





