Bills release five players ahead of first roster cuts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills have cut their roster down for the first time this offseason. The team announced the moves on Sunday.
OL Marquel Harrell
OL Caleb Benenoch
OL Syrus Tuitele
DT Eli Ankou
LB Mike Bell
The Bills made the roster decisions a few days early. Buffalo had until Tuesday to cut five players from their roster, per NFL rules.
The team will have to cut five players again by next Tuesday as well, before making large-scale decisions down to 53 players by two weeks from now.
Related
Bills' Sean McDermott on Jake Fromm: 'He doesn't seem to be fazed'
Instant analysis: Bills kickoff preseason with dramatic win vs. Lions
WATCH: Jake Fromm bomb to Marquez Stevenson sets up Tyler Bass game winner
WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen mic'd up at practice