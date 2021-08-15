Bills release five players ahead of first roster cuts

The Buffalo Bills have cut their roster down for the first time this offseason. The team announced the moves on Sunday.

OL Marquel Harrell

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL Syrus Tuitele

DT Eli Ankou

LB Mike Bell

The Bills made the roster decisions a few days early. Buffalo had until Tuesday to cut five players from their roster, per NFL rules.

The team will have to cut five players again by next Tuesday as well, before making large-scale decisions down to 53 players by two weeks from now.

