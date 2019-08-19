Bills release E.J. Gaines with injury settlement

A groin injury led the Bills to place cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve earlier this month, but Gaines may resurface with another team during the 2019 season.

According to multiple reports, the Bills have released Gaines with an injury settlement. The move makes Gaines a free agent and he’s able to sign with any team.

Gaines played for the Bills in 2017 and returned this offseason after spending the 2018 campaign with the Browns. Injuries have often been an issue for Gaines as he’s never played all 16 games in a season and missed the entire 2015 season while with the Rams due to a Lisfranc injury.

Gaines has 198 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles over the course of his career.