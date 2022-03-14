The Bills now have an opening on their offensive line.

Buffalo announced on Monday morning that the club has released right guard Daryl Williams. He started all 17 regular-season games for the club in 2021.

The move clears $6.3 million in cap space while counting $3.6 million in dead cap money for 2022.

After completing the 2020 season on a one-year deal with the Bills, Williams signed a three-year $28.2 million contract with Buffalo last March.

A Panthers fourth-round pick in 2015, Williams spent his first four seasons with Carolina before heading to Buffalo. He’s played 89 career games with 74 starts and was a second-team All-Pro back in 2017.

Williams turns 30 in August.

Bills release Daryl Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk