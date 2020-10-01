The Bills designated Josh Norman for return from injured reserve this week, which makes it natural to wonder if dropping a cornerback from the roster on Thursday foreshadows Norman’s activation before Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The team announced that they have released Cam Lewis. Lewis was promoted from the practice squad on a temporary basis for Week One and then signed to the active roster ahead of Week Two.

He has played in all three games, although all 15 snaps he’s played have come on special teams. Lewis spent the 2019 season on the practice squad in Buffalo as well.

Norman hurt his hamstring during training camp and went on injured reserve after the initial cut to 53 players. He practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday and is eligible to be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Bills release CB Cam Lewis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk