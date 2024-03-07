Bills release All-Pro S Jordan Poyer, DB Siran Neal, C Mitch Morse in series of moves to save cap space

Buffalo reportedly also agreed to a restructured deal with Von Miller after parting ways with All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White, others

The Buffalo Bills are making a flurry of moves to address their salary cap situation, and things are still tight.

The team is releasing All-Pro safety and team captain Jordan Poyer as part of an effort to save money before the start of free agency, according to an announcement on Wednesday. It was later reported the team plans to cut All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. The two-time Pro Bowler will be a post-June 1 cut, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Bills will save $10.2 million in cap space, taking a $6.2 million hit in dead money.

Poyer, 32, represented a $7.5 million cap hit. The 12-year NFL veteran had been a Bill since the 2017 campaign. His release saves Buffalo $5.72 million, with $2 million in dead money.

Those roster changes were just the beginning, with three other announced cuts and some additional reported moves. Defensive back Siran Neal was also cut, which will free about $2.8 million of space.

Buffalo also plans to restructure cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract to save an estimated $2.5 million against their cap, Schefter reported.

The Bills didn't stop there, releasing center Mitch Morse. The 2022 Pro Bowler was set to earn $8.5 million during the upcoming campaign, which would have been his sixth season with the Bills. Now, he'll be a free agent and guard Connor McGovern will reportedly move to his position.

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from Jordan Poyer as part of a larger effort to save money. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Morse's release was followed by the news that the team cut wide receiver and kick returner Deonte Harty. Moving on from Harty will save $4.3 million against the cap, but there will be more than $4.6 million in dead money. He recorded 15 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Buffalo will release fifth-year running back Nyheim Hines as well. He didn't play at all during the 2023 campaign due to a leg injury he sustained when he was hit by a jet ski during the offseason.

After a day full of transactions, the Bills are still $7.5 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac. It's a huge adjustment from the previous figure of $41.2 million from when the day began.

Buffalo is losing some key pieces on defense, as expected, and questions still remain regarding the team's wide receiver room.

Bills reportedly renegotiate with Von Miller

In 2022, pass rusher Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills in free agency. He and Buffalo agreed to a renegotiated contract with a base value of $8.8 million in 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

The news came after Miller's name began to trend on X, formerly Twitter, while the team made all of its cuts and readjustments. The two-time Super Bowl champion's new deal reportedly includes an opportunity for up to $20 million with incentives, which is an increase from the $17.5 million included in his previous contract.

The Bills will save $8.6 million in cap space, and the eight-time Pro Bowler will look to improve on last season's showing. Miller began the campaign on the physically unable to perform list with a torn ACL. After making his first appearance on Oct. 8, he failed to record even one sack in 12 games.

There are likely more money-saving maneuvers ahead for the Bills. They have until March 13 to get in compliance ahead of the new league year.

Bills bring back Mitch Trubisky, Taylor Rapp

The Bills kept making more moves on Wednesday night.

The team reached a deal to bring in Mitch Trubisky as their next backup quarterback, according to the NFL Network. Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick and Chicago Bears starter, was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason. He spent the 2021 season with the Bills before landing in Pittsburgh, and will now return to Buffalo to back up Josh Allen this fall.

Trubisky appeared in five games in Pittsburgh last fall, and threw for 632 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

After Trubisky's deal, the Bills reached a three-year, $14.5 million deal with safety Taylor Rapp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rapp, who was on a one-year deal with the team last season, had 50 total tackles and one fumble recovery last year.