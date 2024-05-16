Bills release 2024 NFL schedule video at new stadium site

The Buffalo Bills decided to take Josh Allen and Spencer Brown to the site of the team’s new stadium to help release their 2024 NFL schedule.

As has become a sort of tradition, NFL teams will have fun with the occasion by putting together a video featuring a unique way to unveiling their upcoming slate for next season.

This time around, the Bills quarterback and offensive lineman went over to the construction site where they were spotted last week. In feature, Allen acts like a daily construction worker in the fun feature.

Check it out in the clip below:

