Bills reinstate Bobby Hart, cut Prince Emili

The Bills reinstated offensive lineman Bobby Hart from his one-game suspension.

The NFL suspended Hart for an altercation after last Monday night’s game against the Titans. Hart approached a Titans player after the game, confronted him and threw a punch that hit a Titans coach.

It did not look like a big deal as Hart has played only 19 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams this season. But the Bills began Sunday without center Mitch Morse and lost offensive linemen Spencer Brown, Greg Van Roten and Ryan Bates during the game.

In the third quarter, the Bills had Van Roten at center, David Quessenberry at right tackle and Tommy Doyle at right guard. Then, Van Roten went down, leaving Greg Mancz, just called up from the practice squad, to finish at center.

The Bills cut defensive tackle Prince Emili to make room for Hart’s return.

Emili signed to the team’s practice squad Sept. 14, and they signed him to the active roster before Sunday’s game against Miami. Emili played seven defensive snaps in his NFL debut.

