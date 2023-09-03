Bills’ Reid Ferguson jokingly introduces himself to Brandon Beane (video)

The Bills used the tried-and-test method during roster cut-down day.

Last week, NFL teams had to cut down their roster to 53 players. In doing so, general manager Brandon Beane dusted off a move he often does at this time of the NFL year.

No player on the Bills has been cut more times by the team than Reid Ferguson. That’s because of a rule.

As a vested veteran, Ferguson is not subject to the waiver wire. If he was and was claimed by another NFL team, he’d have no choice but to join them.

Since he’s just an outright free agent, Beane will cut him and give Ferguson assurances that he’s going to be re-signed. The reason for doing that is to allow another player, such as linebacker Baylon Spector, to make the roster and then be placed on the injured reserve list. If the Bills placed Spector on the injured reserve list before roster cuts, his season would be over. Now he can be activated again in four weeks.

Make sense?

Beane often uses this measure to get around the rule and Ferguson decided to have a little fun with it at practice.

After re-signing with the Bills, Ferguson took to practice with his teammates and introduced himself to his “new” general manager.

Spectrum News caught the joke on the sideline and it can be found in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire