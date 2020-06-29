Bills will refund Canadian ticket holders if border crossings aren’t allowed

Among the many highly unusual aspects of this pandemic-affected NFL season will be whether fans from other countries are able to get into the United States, or whether border restrictions make that impossible. The Bills are ready to accommodate those fans.

According to the Toronto Sun, the Bills have told Canadian ticket buyers that, should international bridge crossings remain closed for any games this season, the team will refund the fans’ money. The Bills are the first NFL team known to have reached out to their Canadian fans with that offer.

The Bills have an estimated 8,000 season-ticket holders who live in Canada, by far the most of any team. The Seahawks are next at 3,100 tickets, followed by the Lions at 1,314 tickets. The Browns and Steelers both have a few hundred season-ticket holders from Canada.

Although they’ve stopped playing home games in Toronto, the Bills still consider the Toronto market an important part of their fan base, and they’re doing what they can to accommodate those fans in this most unusual season.

