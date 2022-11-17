Bills reflect on 2017 blizzard game against the Colts

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Buffalo Bills know snow. So do the Cleveland Browns since they aren’t going to be traveling far for Week 11’s matchup in Orchard Park.

But both sides know the expected forecast en route is anything but normal.

A snow storm is expected to drop several feet of snow on western New York. Potentially up to six.

For most of the Bills roster, they have yet to experience something like lake-effect snow–But a few have.

Back in 2017, the Bills (6-3) beat the Colts in what turned out to be a blizzard. While most of the roster has changed since then, the entire thing has not.

Among players still in Buffalo that were for the Bills’ win that day were safety Jordan Poyer and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Poyer spoke from practice on Wednesday and recalled the difficulties defenders had. He said players were trying to do anything they could to help.

“Guys were changing their cleats into the regular studs so that they weren’t slipping. We’re just going to have to see how it plays out,” Poyer said. “It could change how the game’s played. I remember that’s exactly what happened when we played the Colts, it changed the entire way the game was played.”

Dawkins, on the other hand, was much more welcoming. Makes sense, seeing as the weather could aid the offense more with defenders slipping.

“It was just cool, man,” Dawkins said. “We went out for pregame and it was like–No snow… flurries. And then when we came out for an actual stretch, it was like a foot and a half.”

“If we get it, again, I promise you, it will be one of the funnest games you will ever see,” Dawkins added.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott echoed the quick change Dawkins mentioned when speaking via video conference this week. He was borderline shocked.

“I saw the amount of snow already in that amount of time that lapsed,” McDermott said.

The coach said he turned to a member of the security team as asked “is this normal?” McDermott said the answer was no, but he wanted to hear more but… he had a game to coach.

It’s still a bit unclear how the weather will be on actual game day against the Browns (3-6).

Some suspect it could slow down come Sunday, but time will tell.

Related

NFL staying in contact with Bills, Browns regarding game status

LOOK: Snowfall totals to hit over the weekend in WNY

Lions coach Dan Campbell got distracted by Bills-Vikings OT during press conference

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • A state of emergency was called for the Great Buffalo Blizzard of 2014

    The epic November 2014 lake-effect snow event will be remembered as one of the most significant in Buffalo’s snowy history.

  • Dow's (NYSE:DOW) Dividend Will Be $0.70

    Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.70 per share on the 9th of December. This makes...

  • The Vikings don’t play outdoors again until 2023

    The Vikings' schedule moving forward looks even easier

  • China's Xi confronts Canada's Trudeau at G20

    STORY: In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali."That is not appropriate, and we didn't do it that way," Xi said in Mandarin, smiling."If there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."His displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, his first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.A translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that "everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate."The video captured a rare candid moment for Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.Trudeau responds to Xi's initial criticism by saying, "In Canada we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, we will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we disagree on."Neither the Chinese foreign ministry nor state media have published anything on talks between Xi and Trudeau. The two held a 10-minute informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to a government source. Xi has held nine formal bilateral meetings with other heads of state while at the summit, according to the Chinese foreign ministry website.

  • Josh Allen officially limited; Jordan Poyer returns to practice

    Bills coach Sean McDermott said before practice that Josh Allen would get limited work Wednesday, and the quarterback did just that. The Bills released their official practice report, and the team continues to be careful not to overwork Allen’s injured right elbow. Allen missed two days of practice last week before returning for a limited [more]

  • Patrick Mahomes supports “letting them play” but thought hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster was egregious

    49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who had become a runner once he left the pocket. Earlier Sunday, Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was not penalized and not ejected for a similar hit on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Maybe it’s that one is a quarterback and the [more]

  • Giants have hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL

    The road to the playoffs will not be an easy one for the New York Giants, who have the NFL's hardest remaining strength of schedule.

  • NFL Week 11 picks: Vikings beat Cowboys; Chargers fall to Chiefs; Rams skid continues

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 11. The Vikings will beat the Cowboys while the Rams and Chargers will lose.

  • Thursday Night Football: After Cowboys win, can the Packers salvage their season?

    The Packers have put themselves in a difficult spot this season.

  • ‘He’s losing his mind’ Broken Russell Wilson using old Seahawks audibles with Broncos

    Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse.

  • NFL Rumors: Raiders 'dont have the money' to fire Josh McDaniels

    Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.

  • Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills

    A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit. That would make sense for two reasons. One, [more]

  • Packers vs. Titans: 5 things to watch and a prediction for TNF

    Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers vs. Titans on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11.

  • Who Deebo Samuel believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers

    Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.

  • Pete Carroll: Field in Munich was a “nightmare”

    If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]

  • NFL staying in contact with Bills, Browns regarding game status

    NFL staying in contact with #Bills, #Browns regarding Sunday's game status with the anticipated snowfall:

  • Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Buffalo Bills might host Cleveland Browns in blizzard. Here are the NFL's most famous snow games.

    There have been many famous winter wonderland games through the years in the NFL, including some featuring the Buffalo Bills.

  • Optimal Flex Plays: Kadarius Toney will roll

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down Week 10’s flex play as we head into the final quarter of the fantasy football regular season. How did we get here? (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Browns vs. Bills could be moved to Detroit pending forecast

    As the NFL keeps an eye on the weather in Buffalo, there is a chance the Browns vs. Bills could be moved to the Motor City