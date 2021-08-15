Bills reduce roster well ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

The deadline for reducing rosters to 85 players isn’t until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Bills decided not to wait that long.

Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has waived offensive lineman Marquel Harrell, offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, and linebacker Mike Bell.

The Bills’ roster technically stands at 86, but that’s because the club has a roster exemption for an international player, running back Christian Wade.

Though the team is currently in compliance, it may not quite be done for the week. Linebacker Marquel Lee went on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 10. When Lee is able to return, the Bills will have to make another move to put him back on the roster.

