Bills need their receivers to lend Stefon Diggs a hand to keep the offense humming

The overflow crowd that turned out for Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp was, of course, focused heavily on the dashing figure wearing the red No. 17 jersey. You know him by the name Josh Allen.

But the most interesting aspect of the first workout of the summer at St. John Fisher University were the guys who were catching Allen’s spirals - primarily Stefon Diggs, but also players like Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, and rookie Dalton Kincaid.

This is another big year for the Bills because while they may not be the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl like they were at this time last year, but they remain one of the prime contenders.

However, many of their key players are another year older, the salary cap grows tighter by the day which makes it more difficult to keep a championship-caliber roster together, and the pressure remains keen on a team looking to break Buffalo’s interminable championship drought.

And if the Bills are going to take a confetti shower on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, site of Super Bowl 58, they need their offense to continue to hum, and the passing game is obviously critical in that endeavor.

Diggs is back for his fourth year in Buffalo, apparently having put whatever issues he was dealing with in the offseason behind him and ready to work.

“It’s all water under the bridge now,” Diggs explained Wednesday in his first engagement with local media in a group setting since at least last November. “Black and white is, everybody has family matters. All is well now, we’re back at work. At the end of the day, we had those conversations. Everything that needed to be said was said and we talked it out as men, everybody involved.”

Bills quarterback Joahs Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs stretch before the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

That’s good news for the Bills because Diggs and Allen have been one of the NFL’s most prolific passing duos and if that starts to slide in the wrong direction, problematic would be one way to describe the impact that would have.

Beyond Diggs, it’s a big season for Davis, an inconsistent player heading into the final year of his original rookie deal. Davis set career highs for receptions and yards last year, but he also mixed in far too many games where he simply wasn’t a factor and that allowed defenses to pay more attention to Diggs.

“Extreme confidence in Gabe,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s one of our hardest workers, he loves football, he’s passionate about it. And when you follow that up with the work ethic, good things happen. I noticed there’s been a lot written about last season and all that. You know, he’s a good football player and will always be one and I’m excited to watch him this season.”

So is Diggs.

“I feel like Gabe Davis will have a breakout year,” he said. “He’s damn near wide receiver one in my eyes. I feel like if I wasn’t here, Gabe Davis would be a wide receiver one and it’s something that I can hang my hat on when I say that.”

Bills receiver Gabe Davis makes a catch during day one of training camp.

Diggs and Davis are the 1-2 punch on the outside, but the other parts of the passing game are very much a work in progress and it will be fascinating to see how it comes together not only at Fisher, but throughout the preseason.

Diminutive, speedy Deonte Henry and versatile Trent Sherfield were signed as free agents, joining holdover second-year player Khalil Shakir as the clear-cut favorites to join Diggs and Davis in a five-receiver group. And then there’s first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid, a tight end by listing but a player who many believe will ultimately become the primary slot receiver.

“I’m not sure how things are going to play out and again, it’s yet to be seen, but using this time right now to find the best opportunities to get our best players on the football field and to see how dangerous guys can be with the ball in their hands,” Allen said of the new additions. “That’s up to (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey and the staff and myself, making sure that we’re talking and understanding. We call it KYP - know your personnel. So just understanding how well our personnel fits into our scheme and how to best utilize their talents.”

Harty looks like a fun piece for Dorsey to utilize. It’s striking just how small he is at 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, but you can see that he has potentially dynamic play-making ability both as a receiver and as a runner on jet sweeps, a better version of Isaiah McKenzie, if you will.

Sherfield can line up inside or out and gives Allen a big target at 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds. And Shakir, who showed flashes with his brief playing time as a rookie, is another receiver who can move around the formation and give Dorsey options in his personnel groupings.

Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid during training camp.

As for Kincaid, he’s a rookie. He’s being asked to make a big leap from Utah to the NFL, and not just any team in the NFL, the Bills who have had one of the league’s best offenses three years running. McDermott said everyone should just pump the brakes right now.

“I’m around my TV in the offseason in that break and so I get a chance to watch all the stuff that’s said about he’s going to be used in this position and that position and he’s going to be like this player,” McDermott said. “I’d just like to let the guy have one practice out here. Can we just take that approach and let him put his helmet on (Wednesday) and get out there in front of the fans and enjoy it and put some work in before we say he’s going to be worth this many catches.”

