Bills reach 3-year deal to re-sign starting OL Feliciano

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a three-year contract extension on Sunday, a day before the versatile starter was free to open contract talks with other teams.

Feliciano’s return means the Bills will have all five starting offensive linemen back for a second consecutive year, after Buffalo re-signed right tackle Darryl Williams on Friday.

Feliciano played a valuable role in filling several spots along the line in his second season with the Bills. After missing the first seven weeks with a partially torn pectoral muscle, he started two games each at left guard and center, before closing the season at right guard.

The sixth-year player was part of a line that contributed to a Josh Allen-led offense which set numerous single-season and scoring records.

Buffalo won its first AFC East title in 25 years, and made its deepest playoff run since the 1993 season by reaching the conference championship game before losing to Kansas City.

Feliciano started all 16 games at right guard in 2019 after signing with Buffalo following four seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

The contract extension also fulfills general manager Brandon Beane’s bid to keep many of the key parts of his roster intact despite initially having little room to spend under the salary cap.

Beane, who also re-signed starting linebacker Matt Milano last week, freed up cap space by restructuring the contacts of several players, and released receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Barring further cuts or contract restructurings, the re-signings leave the Bills little money to spend once the free-agency signing period opens on Wednesday.

