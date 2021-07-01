Bills RB Zack Moss looks healthy in workout video

Bills running back Zack Moss did not take part in spring workouts. He was there, but stood on the sideline during minicamp.

As a precaution, Moss did not take part because of the ankle injury that ended his rookie season. Against the Colts in the playoffs, Moss went down late and we haven’t seen him on the field since.

However, Moss does look pretty healthy now.

Moss shared a few videos of him working out on his social media account via Instagram. In the drills he’s doing, it certainly looks like someone who has an ankle that’s healthy:

Zack Moss sharing some offseason workout videos… looks like the ankle feels good #Bills pic.twitter.com/BowwbhL3Gv — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) July 1, 2021

This update on Moss goes hand-in-hand with what one could expect from him. At minicamp, Bills head coach Sean McDermott updated the injury statuses of a few players not participating, Moss included.

On the running back, McDermott said Moss would be ready for training camp, which begins at the end of July.

Toward the end of his first season, Moss did begin to see a higher volume of carries than his co-rusher in Buffalo’s backfield, Devin Singletary. It remains to be seen if those two go back to something closer to a 50/50 split in 2021 or if Moss resumes getting a couple of more touches a game than Singletary.