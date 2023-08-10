Bills RB Nyheim Hines undergoes surgery

The recovery process for Nyheim Hines has begun.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Hines underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair the ACL injury he sustained this offseason.

It was revealed on July 24 that Hines had a freak jet skiing accident this offseason that led to the injury.

In wake of the Hines news, the Bills signed free agent running back Darrynton Evans to replace Hines. Only a short time into his career in Buffalo, Evans is currently down the depth chart the team released this week. Damien Harris and Latavius Murray look close to locks regarding depth positions in the Bills backfield.

Without Hines in the return game, Deonte Harty looks set to takeover as the top return man in Buffalo as well.

Typically such an injury takes around a year to fully recover from. While a tough blow for the 26-year-old, Hines will have plenty of time to rehab and get back on the field in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire