Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee, expected to miss season

The Buffalo Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines (21) in a November trade with the Indianapolis Colts. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

July 24 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the 2023 NFL season.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and ESPN about the injury Monday morning. Hines, 26, joined the Bills in a November trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

The five-year veteran totaled just 50 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 11 touches in nine games last season for the Bills. Hines also scored twice on kick returns in the Bills' regular-season finale, a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.

Hines entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He totaled 224 yards and a score on 43 touches in seven games last season for the AFC South team.

He totaled 2,980 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns on 546 offensive touchdowns through his first 81 NFL appearances. Hines also returned two punts for touchdowns while working on special teams through his first five seasons.

Hines, who is signed through the 2024 season, was expected to be the Bills' primary kick and punt returner. James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray and Jordan Mims enter the season as the top running backs on the Bills roster.

Bills rookies reported to training camp Tuesday in Rochester, N.Y. Veterans will report Tuesday to the training facility at St. John Fisher University.

The Bills will host the Colts in their first preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 12 in Orchard Park, N.Y.