Bills RB Damien Harris taken off the field in ambulance after scary neck injury

Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after being injured. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills experienced another scary situation with a player sustaining an injury serious enough to require immediate medical attention on the field.

Running back Damien Harris stayed down after he was tackled on a run just before halftime of their game against the New York Giants on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. An ambulance was brought out on the field to take him off. It was frightening, as was the situation last season in which Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with a cardiac emergency. The ambulance that took Harris off had Hamlin's name and No. 3 on the back windows.

Harris gave a thumbs up after he was put on a backboard, before he was put on the ambulance.

Prayers to Damien Harris, who did give the thumbs up before being loaded into the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/aLt5ywdTp5 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 16, 2023

Harris ran into the line on a third-and-inches play. He was hit hard at the line by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, though not in a way that indicated a serious injury. Harris stayed down after the play.

Bills players and coaches came off the sideline, with many taking a knee around Harris.

The Bills said later that Harris had movement in his arms and legs, and that he was being taken to a local hospital for testing. Further specifics on his injury are not yet known.

Harris is a fifth-year veteran who joined the Bills after spending his first four seasons with the New England Patriots. He entered Sunday's game with 93 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries this season.

The Giants held a 6-0 lead over the Bills at halftime.